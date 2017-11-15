BREAKING NEWS
Patrick Roy resigns as basketball coach at Inglewood after dispute with principal

Eric Sondheimer

Patrick Roy, the basketball coach at Inglewood for 26 years, said Wednesday that he has resigned as head coach after ongoing disagreements with the school's principal.

"It wasn't worth me drawing the kids in," he said.

Roy said he and Inglewood's principal, Debbie Tate, have been feuding.

Roy, an Inglewood graduate, has helped more than 85 basketball players receive college scholarships through the years. His teams won three Southern Section championships and he was the high school coach for NBA standout Paul Pierce.

