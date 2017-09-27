QB Tanner McKee has busy schedule ahead visiting colleges

Tanner McKee of Corona Centennial, the top uncommitted quarterback in California, has a busy schedule planned before he finalizes his college decision.

He's going to be getting lots of frequent flyer miles and won't need to worry about going hungry on his recruiting trips.

According to McKee, the schedule looks like this for now: Unofficial visit to UCLA on Saturday. Official visit to Texas next weekend.

Unofficial to USC on Oct. 14. Unofficial to Washington on Oct. 28 in which UCLA is playing.

Official to Alabama on Nov. 4 for LSU game. He'll probably attend USC-UCLA game on Nov. 18 at the Coliseum.

Unofficial to Stanford during Thanksgiving weekend for Notre Dame game. Official to Washington on Dec. 9.

Official to Stanford on Jan. 13. Official to BYU on Feb. 2.

He'll be taking lots of books to study and stay on top of his grades. But it should be fun and exciting, because after this season, he's headed on a two-year Mormon Mission, when he'll be focused on everything but football.