QBs Ben Jefferson, Matthew Tago lead Garden Grove Pacifica, Quartz Hill to 6-0 starts

Garden Grove Pacifica and Quartz Hill are both 6-0 and top teams in Southern Section Division 10. Their quarterbacks have been outstanding.

Ben Jefferson is the player everyone is placing their trust in at Pacifica.

He's passing, running and leading his team to prominence.

Last week against La Palma Kennedy, he passed for 191 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 185 yards.

The previous week, he passed for 199 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 142 yards in a win over Aliso Niguel.

At Quartz Hill, Matthew Tago, a two-way standout who's committed to UCLA, is living up to his reputation.

Last week in a huge win over Antelope Valley, Tago passed for 160 yards and four touchdowns and also had 11 tackles at linebacker.