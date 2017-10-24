Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Redondo sweeps Mira Costa in girls' volleyball
|Eric Sondheimer
Redondo is heading into the Southern Section Division 1 girls' volleyball playoffs in peak form.
On Tuesday night in a battle against neighborhood rival Mira Costa, Redondo pulled off a sweep, winning, 25-17, 25-17, 25-18.
Redondo is ranked No. 4 in this week's Division 1 rankings.