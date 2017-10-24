Redondo sweeps Mira Costa in girls' volleyball

Dodgers
Redondo is heading into the Southern Section Division 1 girls' volleyball playoffs in peak form.

On Tuesday night in a battle against neighborhood rival Mira Costa, Redondo pulled off a sweep, winning, 25-17, 25-17, 25-18.

Redondo is ranked No. 4 in this week's Division 1 rankings.

