Romeo Doubs leads Jefferson to Exposition League title

Romeo Doubs is one of the best players in the City Section. With five rushing touchdowns Friday night, he led Jefferson past Santee 46-32 to clinch the Exposition League championship for the Democrats.

Jefferson finishes the regular season at 7-3 and 6-0 in league.

Doubs plays running back, quarterback and receiver. He's committed to Nevada. He has rushed for more than 1,000 yards.