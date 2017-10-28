Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Romeo Doubs leads Jefferson to Exposition League title
|Eric Sondheimer
Romeo Doubs is one of the best players in the City Section. With five rushing touchdowns Friday night, he led Jefferson past Santee 46-32 to clinch the Exposition League championship for the Democrats.
Jefferson finishes the regular season at 7-3 and 6-0 in league.
Doubs plays running back, quarterback and receiver. He's committed to Nevada. He has rushed for more than 1,000 yards.