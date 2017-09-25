Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Santa Margarita moves to No. 1 in Division 1 girls' volleyball poll
|Eric Sondheimer
Thanks to a five-set victory over Santa Ana Mater Dei last week, Santa Margarita has moved to No. 1 in this week's Southern Section Division 1 girls' volleyball poll.
Mater Dei drops to No. 2.
Here's the link to complete rankings.