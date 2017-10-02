Santee (5-0) moves to the top in City Section Division III

With a 35-9 victory over Torres, Santee (5-0) has moved to the top in City Section Division III.

Santee has never won a City title and is in its 11th year of playing football. Co-coaches David Tejada and John Petty learned from former coach Glenn Bell.

Leading the team has been quarterback Brian Escamilla and junior runnng back Joseph Todd. Escamilla ran for 198 yards and Todd gained 180 yards in the win over Torres. Both have more than 800 yards each rushing this season.

Also important has been a veteran offensive line that returned four starters. Center Max Leon has a 4.0 grade-point average and offensive guard Jonathan Hollman have been major contributors.

Santee was helped against Torres because the team didn't have star running back Tiquan Gilmore, who had to sit out the game because of an ejection the previous week for targeting. And then Torres' starting QB was injured in warmups.