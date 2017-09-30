Sherman Oaks Notre Dame gives Coach Kevin Rooney victory No. 300

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame Coach Kevin Rooney is wearing uniform No. 300 after the Knights defeated Alemany, 38-19, for his 300th coaching win.

To see the smiles, the happiness, the genuine sense of achievement from players, fans and fellow coaches helped explain how special a moment it was after Sherman Oaks Notre Dame football Coach Kevin Rooney was presented his own jersey following his team's 38-19 victory over Alemany on Friday night.

It was jersey No. 300 (and yes, you could see the number on the blue uniform). It was for victory No. 300 in his 38-year coaching career at Notre Dame. He's one of the only three coaches in California prep football history to win 300 games at the same schools. The others are Bob Ladouceur at Concord De La Salle and Steve Denman at Tehachapi.

Notre Dame officials had hoped to present the jersey last week, but the Knights lost to Loyola, 28-21. They had to keep secret another week their plans.

This time, though, the Knights came through.