SoCal players headed to Florida to play in MLB BreakThrough Series

A group of Southern California-based high school baseball players will be heading to Florida this weekend to participate in the MLB BreakThrough Series in Fort Myers beginning Friday.

The tournament gives players of color selected from MLB amateur development events an opportunity to play in a top tournament in front of scouts and college recruiters.

Set to participate are Kelvin Bender of Gardena, Ty Collins of St. John Bosco, Aryonis Harrison of Muir and Timothy Scarlett of JSerra.