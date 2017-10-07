Soccer: Adidas West Coast Showcase set for Dec. 7-9

Bell Gardens, Downey, Paramount and Warren will be the sites for one of the top boys' soccer tournaments set for Dec. 7-9. The Adidas West Coast Showcase will bring together top teams from around Southern California.

The West Division has Channel Islands, Clovis, Downey, Granada Hills, Long Beach Jordan, Moorpark, Palos Verdes and Warren.

The Coast Division will have Bellflower, Bell Gardens, Fresno Central, Century, Arizona Hamilton, Los Alamitos, Loyola and Paramount.