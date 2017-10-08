South Gate QB, receiver set school records

It was a big night for school records for South Gate quarterback Ernie Arcia and receiver Dondell Findley on Friday against Bell.

Arcia set the school passing record by completing 11 of 13 passes for 390 yards and five touchdowns in a 43-20 victory.

Findley set the school receiving record by catching six passes for 276 yards and four touchdowns.

Both are younger brothers of former South Gate standouts. Ernie's older brother, Andrew Toro, was a quarterback and Findley's older brother, Wendell, was was a receiver.

South Gate has a showdown game at Garfield on Friday to decide the Eastern League championshp.