South Gate vs. Garfield for Eastern League title

South Gate coach Jose Casagran used to coach at Roosevelt, so that might have something to do with the Rams always liking to defeat Garfield.

Whatever the reason, South Gate and Garfield have played some pretty good games in recent years, and Friday's clash at Garfield should determine the Eastern League championship.

South Gate won last season 47-21 but ended up forfeiting because of ineligible players. Two years ago, Garfield won 26-25.

South Gate is 4-2 overall and 1-0 in league. The Rams have been playing much better of late. Quarterback Ernie Arcia has 18 touchdown passes but he also has been intercepted 10 times and avoiding turnovers will be a must.

Garfield (2-4, 1-0) got back its quarterback, Henry Polanco, last week, and he rushed for 141 yards and passed for 131 yards.