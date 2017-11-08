Southern Section Division 1 predictions

The Southern Section Division 1 football playoffs begin on Friday. Most of the games should be very competitive.

Here's the rundown:

Vista Murrieta (4-6) vs. Mater Dei (10-0) at Orange Coast College. Mater Dei will cruise to victory. This is not the Vista Murrieta team of the Su'a Cravens era.

JSerra (7-3) vs. Long Beach Poly (8-2) at Veterans Stadium. Injuries and the Trinity League grind have started to hurt JSerra, which ended the regular season playing Mater Dei, Santa Margarita and St. John Bosco. The Lions have enough experience to regroup and win this game if they can put enough pressure on Poly quarterback Matt Corral.

Servite (6-4) at Mission Viejo (10-0). Servite is good, with lots of weapons on both sides of the ball. But the Diablos have played a much better nonleague schedule than years past, preparing them better for this kind of matchup. They should win with their defensive toughness.

Orange Lutheran (5-5) at Chaminade (9-1). Chaminade is going to dare the Lancers to stop their power pitch play. Serra couldn't. Bishop Amat couldn't. Can the Lancers do it? There should be lots of scoring. The matchup between receivers Kyle Ford and Michael Wilson will be outstanding. In the end, the Eagles should prevail based on better balance.

Bishop Amat (5-5) vs. St. John Bosco (8-2) at El Camino College. The Lancers are going to be outmanned and overwhelmed. St.John Bosco gets back two blockers, which means the Braves are going to be running and passing at will.

San Clemente (9-1) at Rancho Cucamonga (9-1). This is a tossup game. I'd give a slight edge to San Clemente, but Rancho Cucamonga's speed will be tough to overcome.

Santa Margarita (7-3) at Murrieta Valley (8-2). Murrieta Valley is capable of scoring and moving the ball against anybody, but Santa Margarita is the third-place team from the best league in America. The Eagles have been getting better every week. They're very dangerous and capable of being a surprise team in Division 1.

Gardena Serra (6-4) at Corona Centennial (8-1). In 2014, these two teams played in a game that had 15 lead changes and Centennial won, 68-64. Serra has its quarterback back and is coming off a win over Long Beach Poly. But the Cavaliers have had trouble stopping the run, and Centennial's offense has been more consistent, so go with the Huskies.

Next week's quarterfinals will be something else.