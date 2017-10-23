Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Southern Section football, girls volleyball rankings
|Eric Sondheimer
With two weeks to go in the high school football regular season, Mater Dei is holding down the No. 1 spot in this week's Southern Section Division 1 rankings.
Upland is No. 1 in Division 2, Charter Oak is No. 1 in Division 3 and Capistrano Valley is No. 1 in Division 4.
Here's the link to the complete rankings.
In girls' volleyball, Marymount is No. 1 in Division 1.
Here's the link to the complete volleyball rankings.