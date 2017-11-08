Southern Section girls' volleyball finals to be streamed, and broadcast on TV

The Southern Section girls' volleyball finals on Friday and Saturday will be streamed live on Fox Sports West's Prep Zone.

The Division 1 final between Mater Dei and Marlborough from Cerritos College will be broadcast on Prime Ticket at 8 p.m. Saturday.

Other matches on the web:

Friday, Division 7, Archer vs. Foothill Tech, 4:30 p.m.; Division 8, Buckley vs. Capistrano Valley Christian, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Division 4, Culver City vs. Santa Monica, 11:30 a.m.; Division 2, Corona Santiago vs. Orange Lutheran, 2 p.m.; Division 5, Sonora vs. St. Paul, 4:30 p.m.