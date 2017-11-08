Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Southern Section girls' volleyball finals to be streamed, and broadcast on TV
|Eric Sondheimer
The Southern Section girls' volleyball finals on Friday and Saturday will be streamed live on Fox Sports West's Prep Zone.
The Division 1 final between Mater Dei and Marlborough from Cerritos College will be broadcast on Prime Ticket at 8 p.m. Saturday.
Other matches on the web:
Friday, Division 7, Archer vs. Foothill Tech, 4:30 p.m.; Division 8, Buckley vs. Capistrano Valley Christian, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Division 4, Culver City vs. Santa Monica, 11:30 a.m.; Division 2, Corona Santiago vs. Orange Lutheran, 2 p.m.; Division 5, Sonora vs. St. Paul, 4:30 p.m.