Southern Section sports polls

Eric Sondheimer

Mater Dei, Corona Centennial, St. John Bosco and Chaminade remain the top four teams in this week's Southern Section Division 1 football poll.

Here's the link to complete rankings.

Marymount is the new No. 1 team in Division 1 girls' volleyball.

Here's the link to girls' volleyball rankings.

Mater Dei tops the boys' water polo rankings.

Here's the link to water polo rankings.

 

 

Latest updates

