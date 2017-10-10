Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Sports Academy is site for basketball tournament Saturday and Sunday
|Eric Sondheimer
The Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks is partnering with Alemany to host a Super Fall Showcase on Saturday and Sunday.
Game times are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. and will include a 60-team showcase of varsity, junior varsity and freshman teams.
Oak Park, Beverly Hills, Culver City, Oaks Christian, Calabasas and Maranatha are among the schools participating.