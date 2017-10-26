St. Francis rolls to 77-27 victory over Harvard-Westlake

There was no stopping unbeaten St. Francis on Thursday night in an Angelus League game against Harvard-Westlake.

The Golden Knights (9-0) rolled to a 77-27 victory over the visiting Wolverines and set up a showdown game with Cathedral next week to decide the league championship. Cathedral coaches and players were in attendance.

Junior quarterback Darius Perrantes passed for four touchdowns and broke off a 62-yard touchdown run. Elijah Washington caught a touchdown pass and ran for two touchdowns. Tight end Greg Dulcich caught two touchdown passes. Sophomore Kevin Armstead ran for two touchdowns and had an interception.

Harvard-Westlake's Cameron Jones had a 68-yard touchdown reception in the first half when the Wolverines fell behind, 56-20.