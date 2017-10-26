Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
St. Francis rolls to 77-27 victory over Harvard-Westlake
|Eric Sondheimer
There was no stopping unbeaten St. Francis on Thursday night in an Angelus League game against Harvard-Westlake.
The Golden Knights (9-0) rolled to a 77-27 victory over the visiting Wolverines and set up a showdown game with Cathedral next week to decide the league championship. Cathedral coaches and players were in attendance.
Junior quarterback Darius Perrantes passed for four touchdowns and broke off a 62-yard touchdown run. Elijah Washington caught a touchdown pass and ran for two touchdowns. Tight end Greg Dulcich caught two touchdown passes. Sophomore Kevin Armstead ran for two touchdowns and had an interception.
Harvard-Westlake's Cameron Jones had a 68-yard touchdown reception in the first half when the Wolverines fell behind, 56-20.