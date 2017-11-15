St. John Bosco begins construction for $7.2 million stadium

St. John Bosco held a dedication and groundbreaking ceremony for its new $7.2 million stadium and football field on Wednesday.

The school has raised all the funds for the facility that will have an AstroTurf field, new lighting, two press boxes, stadium seating in several areas and suites.

Football Coach Jason Negro promised to bring "national programs" to play the Braves at their stadium that's supposed to be completed for the 2018 season. St. John Bosco has spent the last three years on the road.

The lead donor is trial attorney Brian Panish, a former St. John Bosco and Fresno State football player. He used to live in a dorm at St. John Bosco when he arrived in the 1970s and said he "owes a debt of gratitude" to the school for helping him mature and put him on a path to success.

The old stadium was 61 years old. Construction crews have begun to tear down the visiting bleachers.

St. John Bosco's football team is the defending Division 1 champion and CIF state Open Division bowl champion.