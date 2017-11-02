Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
St. John Bosco begins construction on new stadium set to open in 2018
|Eric Sondheimer
St. John Bosco on Monday began construction of its new football stadium, which is supposed to be completed by the end of July and be available for the 2018 season.
The old stadium will be replaced by new bleachers, a new scoreboard, new light fixtures, press boxes on both sides and new all-weather field turf.
A select number of seats will have stadium seating, and there will be some suites, athletic director Monty McDermott said.
St. John Bosco is the defending Southern Section Division 1 champion and state Open Division bowl champion.