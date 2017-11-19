Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
St. John Bosco-Corona Centennial semifinal to be TV game
|Eric Sondheimer
The Southern Section Division 1 football semifinal playoff game between Corona Centennial and St. John Bosco on Friday at Cerritos College is to be televised live at 7:30 p.m. on Prime Ticket.
Prep Zone games on the web:
Mater Dei vs. Mission Viejo; Upland vs. Oaks Christian; Heritage vs. Valencia; Charter Oak vs. Rancho Verde.