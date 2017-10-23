The towns are about to shut down: It's Redondo vs. Mira Costa in girls volleyball

Yes, the World Series begins on Tuesday at Dodger Stadium, but don't tell that to the communities of Redondo Beach and Manhattan Beach.



There's a huge event scheduled for Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Redondo High School. The girls volleyball match between Redondo and rival Mira Costa will have the gym packed and full of noise.



The last time these two powerhouses played, Redondo won in five sets, pulling out the last one, 15-13.



Redondo was ranked No. 5 in last week's Division 1 rankings and just won a tournament over the weekend.



Its lineup includes two USC commits, Brooklyn Schirmer and Kyla Doig.



There's also the No. 1 server around in Nalani Iosia.

Jasmine Davis had 16 kills in the first match against Mira Costa.

No word yet if the winning school will have Wednesday morning off to go surfing.