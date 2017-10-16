Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
There are 25 unbeaten football teams in Southern California
At the midway point in the prep football season, there are 25 unbeaten football teams remaining in Southern California 11-man football.
The most are in Southern Section Division 10, where Quartz Hill (7-0), Apple Valley (7-0), Santa Ynez (7-0), Arlington (7-0) and Brentwood (7-0-1) reside.
Here's the list:
City Section Division III: Santee (7-0).
Southern Section Division 1: Mater Dei (7-0), JSerra (7-0), Mission Viejo (8-0), San Clemente (7-0).
Southern Section Division 2: Upland (7-0).
Southern Section Division 3: Charter Oak (7-0), Lompoc (7-0), St. Francis (7-0).
Southern Section Division 4: Capistrano Valley (8-0).
Southern Section Division 5: Yucaipa (7-0), Lawndale (7-0).
Southern Section Division 6: Bishop Diego (7-0), Crescenta Valley (7-0).
Southern Section Division 8: Rio Mesa (8-0).
Southern Section Division 9: Aquinas (7-0).
Southern Section Division 10: Quartz Hill (7-0), Apple Valley (7-0), Santa Ynez (7-0), Arlington (7-0), Brentwood (7-0-1).
Southern Section Division 11: Arroyo (8-0), Heritage Christian (7-0).
Southern Section Division 13: Santa Clarita Christian (7-0), Sherman Indian (2-0).