There are 25 unbeaten football teams in Southern California

At the midway point in the prep football season, there are 25 unbeaten football teams remaining in Southern California 11-man football.

The most are in Southern Section Division 10, where Quartz Hill (7-0), Apple Valley (7-0), Santa Ynez (7-0), Arlington (7-0) and Brentwood (7-0-1) reside.

Here's the list:

City Section Division III: Santee (7-0).

Southern Section Division 1: Mater Dei (7-0), JSerra (7-0), Mission Viejo (8-0), San Clemente (7-0).

Southern Section Division 2: Upland (7-0).

Southern Section Division 3: Charter Oak (7-0), Lompoc (7-0), St. Francis (7-0).

Southern Section Division 4: Capistrano Valley (8-0).

Southern Section Division 5: Yucaipa (7-0), Lawndale (7-0).

Southern Section Division 6: Bishop Diego (7-0), Crescenta Valley (7-0).

Southern Section Division 8: Rio Mesa (8-0).

Southern Section Division 9: Aquinas (7-0).

Southern Section Division 10: Quartz Hill (7-0), Apple Valley (7-0), Santa Ynez (7-0), Arlington (7-0), Brentwood (7-0-1).

Southern Section Division 11: Arroyo (8-0), Heritage Christian (7-0).

Southern Section Division 13: Santa Clarita Christian (7-0), Sherman Indian (2-0).