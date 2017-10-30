Three brothers score touchdowns to help Coachella Valley clinch at least share of league title

For the first time in some 40 years, Coachella Valley has clinched at least a share of a league title in football, and the school can thank the Fitzgerald brothers.

Matt, a senior, Angelo, a junior, and freshman Donny all scored touchdowns in Friday's 41-27 victory over Twentynine Palms.

Coachella Valley is 7-2 and 4-0 in the De Anza League.