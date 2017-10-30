Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Three brothers score touchdowns to help Coachella Valley clinch at least share of league title
|Eric Sondheimer
For the first time in some 40 years, Coachella Valley has clinched at least a share of a league title in football, and the school can thank the Fitzgerald brothers.
Matt, a senior, Angelo, a junior, and freshman Donny all scored touchdowns in Friday's 41-27 victory over Twentynine Palms.
Coachella Valley is 7-2 and 4-0 in the De Anza League.