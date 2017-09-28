Thursday's football scores

Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.

Thursday, September 28th

CITY

CENTRAL LEAGUE

Bernstein 10, Marquez 9

Contreras 43, Legacy 28

EAST VALLEY LEAGUE

Arleta 34, Sun Valley Poly 21

Grant 60, Verdugo Hills 40

EXPOSITION LEAGUE

Fremont 41, Rivera 13

VALLEY MISSION LEAGUE

Granada Hills Kennedy 42, Panorama 12

Reseda 34, Canoga Park 18

Sylmar 41, Van Nuys 22

NONLEAGUE

Fairfax 33, Bell 26

Franklin 43, Hawkins 7

Lincoln 35, Los Angeles 14

Santee 35, Torres 9

View Park 22, Los Angeles Wilson 20

Washington 18, Locke 13

SOUTHERN SECTION

MISSION LEAGUE

Chaminade 37, Gardena Serra 32

PACIFIC LEAGUE

Burbank 47, Hoover 14

NONLEAGUE

Aliso Niguel 41, Sonora 21

Anaheim Canyon 44, Brea Olinda 7

Brentwood 48, Viewpoint 0

Calabasas 65, Valencia 63

Campbell Hall 44, Fillmore 6

Cathedral 48, Newport Harbor 10

Dos Pueblos 42, Hueneme 7

Hart 26, Ventura 0

Inglewood 47, Compton Centennial 12

Loara 41, Bassett 19

Ocean View 28, Irvine University 21

Pasadena Poly 29, Maranatha 0

Rancho Alamitos 35, Adelanto 0

Riverside Poly 30, Temecula Valley 23 (OT)

Tesoro 48, Los Alamitos 44

Thousand Oaks 24, Agoura 17

Western 42, Anaheim 7

INTERSECTIONAL

Carson 44, West Torrance 20

Eagle Rock 35, South Pasadena 17

Sotomayor 28, Ribet Academy 7

8 MAN

CITY

NONLEAGUE

Sun Valley 42, Discovery 18

SOUTHERN SECTION

NONLEAGUE

Chadwick 48, Milken 8

Windward 42. Blair 2

INTERSECTIONAL

Fulton 52, Westmark 6

Santa Maria Valley Christian 43, Lemoore Kings Christian 20

 

 

 

