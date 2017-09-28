Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Thursday's football scores
|Eric Maddy
Thursday, September 28th
CITY
CENTRAL LEAGUE
Bernstein 10, Marquez 9
Contreras 43, Legacy 28
EAST VALLEY LEAGUE
Arleta 34, Sun Valley Poly 21
Grant 60, Verdugo Hills 40
EXPOSITION LEAGUE
Fremont 41, Rivera 13
VALLEY MISSION LEAGUE
Granada Hills Kennedy 42, Panorama 12
Reseda 34, Canoga Park 18
Sylmar 41, Van Nuys 22
NONLEAGUE
Fairfax 33, Bell 26
Franklin 43, Hawkins 7
Lincoln 35, Los Angeles 14
Santee 35, Torres 9
View Park 22, Los Angeles Wilson 20
Washington 18, Locke 13
SOUTHERN SECTION
MISSION LEAGUE
Chaminade 37, Gardena Serra 32
PACIFIC LEAGUE
Burbank 47, Hoover 14
NONLEAGUE
Aliso Niguel 41, Sonora 21
Anaheim Canyon 44, Brea Olinda 7
Brentwood 48, Viewpoint 0
Calabasas 65, Valencia 63
Campbell Hall 44, Fillmore 6
Cathedral 48, Newport Harbor 10
Dos Pueblos 42, Hueneme 7
Hart 26, Ventura 0
Inglewood 47, Compton Centennial 12
Loara 41, Bassett 19
Ocean View 28, Irvine University 21
Pasadena Poly 29, Maranatha 0
Rancho Alamitos 35, Adelanto 0
Riverside Poly 30, Temecula Valley 23 (OT)
Tesoro 48, Los Alamitos 44
Thousand Oaks 24, Agoura 17
Western 42, Anaheim 7
INTERSECTIONAL
Carson 44, West Torrance 20
Eagle Rock 35, South Pasadena 17
Sotomayor 28, Ribet Academy 7
8 MAN
CITY
NONLEAGUE
Sun Valley 42, Discovery 18
SOUTHERN SECTION
NONLEAGUE
Chadwick 48, Milken 8
Windward 42. Blair 2
INTERSECTIONAL
Fulton 52, Westmark 6
Santa Maria Valley Christian 43, Lemoore Kings Christian 20