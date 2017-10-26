Top eight teams for City Section Open Division will come from computer

There will be no imput from the seeding committee when the City Section chooses the top eight teams for its first year of an Open Division playoffs in football a week from Saturday.

According to the advisory committee, the top eight teams from CalPreps.com rankings will be the teams. There will be no deviation unless somebody changes the critera. The rankings take into account strength of schedule.

Here's the link to the current rankings.

As it stands, these would be the teams in the Open Division: 1. Narbonne; 2. Crenshaw; 3. Carson; 4. Fairfax; 5. San Pedro; 6. Banning; 7. South Gate; 8. Birmingham.

What's interesting is that Birmingham is expected to finish behind El Camino Real in the West Valley League but the criteria does not take into account league finish.

There could still be some changes brewing. Venice, at No. 10, plays No. 9 Palisades on Friday , then No. 4 Fairfax on Nov. 3. It could move up into the top eight.

The big surprise is Dorsey at No. 13. The Dons were regarded as No. 2 behind Narbonne before the season. Dorsey would be put in Division I, similar to Crenshaw in basketball.