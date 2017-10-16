Top prep basketball teams in SoCal competing on Saturday

If you want a sneak preview of the top high school basketball teams in Southern California, Saturday's Rolling Hills Prep Fall Basketball Tournament at Cerritos College will be the venue.

The expected No. 1 and No. 2 teams, Santa Ana Mater Dei and Bishop Montgomery, are participating.

Of course, during the fall, you never know which players are going to show up.

Admission is $10. Here's the schedule:

Taft vs. Dominguez, 9 a.m.; Rolling Hills vs. St. Francis, 10:30 a.m.; Redondo vs. LB Poly, noon; Santa Monica vs. Damien, 1:30 p.m.; Maranatha vs. Santa Margarita, 3 p.m.; Fairfax vs. Pasadena, 4:30 p.m.; Mater Dei vs. Sierra Canyon, 6:30 p.m.; Bishop Montgomery vs. Rancho Christian, 8 p.m.