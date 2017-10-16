Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Top prep basketball teams in SoCal competing on Saturday
|Eric Sondheimer
If you want a sneak preview of the top high school basketball teams in Southern California, Saturday's Rolling Hills Prep Fall Basketball Tournament at Cerritos College will be the venue.
The expected No. 1 and No. 2 teams, Santa Ana Mater Dei and Bishop Montgomery, are participating.
Of course, during the fall, you never know which players are going to show up.
Admission is $10. Here's the schedule:
Taft vs. Dominguez, 9 a.m.; Rolling Hills vs. St. Francis, 10:30 a.m.; Redondo vs. LB Poly, noon; Santa Monica vs. Damien, 1:30 p.m.; Maranatha vs. Santa Margarita, 3 p.m.; Fairfax vs. Pasadena, 4:30 p.m.; Mater Dei vs. Sierra Canyon, 6:30 p.m.; Bishop Montgomery vs. Rancho Christian, 8 p.m.