Trinity League long snappers are getting fired up

The Trinity League begins next weekend, and the intensity level should be very high. The trash talking among fans has already begun.

But the long snappers in the league all like each other. In fact, they're scheduled to train as a group on Sunday under private coach Matt Wigley.

Aidan Livingston and Connor Gallegos of Mater Dei, Derek Bedell of St. John Bosco, Seth MacKellar and Troy Sicaeros of JSerra, Nick Barcelos of Santa Margarita, Jacob Garcia of Servite and Alveste Taylor of Orange Lutheran can have a say in who's going to win the league.

And after games, they'll be the ones shaking hands and giving each other hugs. Of course, it would help if their team won on a last-second field goal.