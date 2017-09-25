Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Unbeaten Culver City prepares for first major test against Dorsey
|Eric Sondheimer
It’s final exam time for Culver City.
Off to a 4-0 start, led by quarterback Jonathan Martin, the Centaurs get to face City Section power Dorsey on Friday night at Jackie Robinson Stadium.
Martin has 21 touchdown passes in four games and 1,455 yards passing.
Dorsey is 0-4 but has faced one top team after another, from Calabasas to St. John Bosco. The Dons need a boost in confidence, so this game is pretty important to get the team prepared for the start of the Coliseum League next week.
Dorsey will offer Culver City an important tuneup before having to face Lawndale in the Ocean League.