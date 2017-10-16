Unbeaten JSerra looks forward to facing unbeaten Mater Dei

It's final exam time for the JSerra football players. They've won their first seven games but on Friday, they get to face No. 1-ranked Santa Ana Mater Dei at Santa Ana Stadium in a game that should tell them how far they've come.

If you like seeing touchdowns, this game should produce plenty.

Mater Dei's offense is considered one of the best in the state, and JSerra also can put up points. The Lions scored 52 points against Servite and Orange Lutheran and put up 58 points on Bishop Amat.

First-year Coach Pat Harlow made a key move in the off-season. He hired longtime Mater Dei assistant Eric Rescigno as offensive coordinator. He had been the Monarchs' freshman coach.

It has helped that JSerra has a veteran quarterback in Matt Robinson, who has passed for more than 1,700 yards. Running back Al Fisher has passed 1,000 yards rushing. The defense sacked Orange Lutheran quarterback Ryan Hilinski six times last week, including three by Abdul-Malik McClain.

So get ready for lots of action.