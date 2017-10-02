LOCAL
Dirty John Part Two: Who exactly has she married? The frightening truth pours out in a flood, but it’s hard to accept

Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.

Football

Unbeaten Upland vs. unbeaten Rancho Cucamonga on Prime Ticket

Eric Sondheimer

The Baseline League opener on Friday night between unbeaten Upland (5-0) and unbeaten Rancho Cucamonga (5-0) is scheduled to be televised live on Prime Ticket at 7:30 p.m. from Rancho Cucamonga.

The Prep Zone games set for live-streaming:

JSerra vs. Servite; St. John Bosco vs. Orange Lutheran; Westlake vs. Calabasas; Corona Centennial vs. Eastvale Roosevelt.

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
EDITION: California | U.S. & World
65°