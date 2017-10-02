Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Unbeaten Upland vs. unbeaten Rancho Cucamonga on Prime Ticket
|Eric Sondheimer
The Baseline League opener on Friday night between unbeaten Upland (5-0) and unbeaten Rancho Cucamonga (5-0) is scheduled to be televised live on Prime Ticket at 7:30 p.m. from Rancho Cucamonga.
The Prep Zone games set for live-streaming:
JSerra vs. Servite; St. John Bosco vs. Orange Lutheran; Westlake vs. Calabasas; Corona Centennial vs. Eastvale Roosevelt.