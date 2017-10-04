Upland (5-0) vs. Rancho Cucamonga (5-0) for Baseline League championship

Let's be blunt: Friday night's Baseline League football opener between unbeaten Upland (5-0) and unbeaten Rancho Cucamonga (5-0) will decide the league title in the very first league game.

The game at Rancho Cucamonga is to be televised by Prime Ticket. Both teams are loaded with quality skill-position players.

"It's going to be a good one," Upland coach Tim Salter said.

Upland, ranked No. 1 in Southern Section Division 2, has been receiving exceptional play from junior quarterback David Baldwin, who has passed for 1,175 yards and 18 touchdowns with just one interception.

The same can be said for Rancho Cucamonga quarterback Nick Acosta, who has completed 65% of his passes for 1,136 yards and nine touchdowns with two interceptions.

Both teams have balance on offense, which is going to make it interesting for two defenses that rely on quickness.

Rancho Cucamonga has had an advantage in recent years because of its special teams. Upland is making it a priority to not get burned on punts or kickoffs.

Both teams had a bye last week, so there's been two weeks of preparation. All signs point toward a terrific game.

"We're looking forward to it," Salter said.