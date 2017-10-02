Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Viewpoint to forfeit football game against Paraclete; lack of players
|Eric Sondheimer
Viewpoint has told Paraclete officials that its football team intends to forfeit a scheduled game on Oct. 13 because the Patriots are down to 14 players, Paraclete Coach Dean Herrington said Monday.
Paraclete was scheduled to have its homecoming on Oct. 13 and its bye on Oct. 20. Herrington is scrambling to find a replacement game.
Viewpoint Athletic Director Patrick Moyal said three families sent him emails that they would not allow their sons to play Paraclete because of safety concerns. Viewpoint also would have been without another player who has a college visit. Moyal said he made the decision to forfeit
Viewpoint is 1-3 and will play this week against Campbell Hall. Paraclete is 5-1 and ranked No. 1 in Division 5.