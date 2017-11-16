Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
Vista Murrieta is looking for new football coach
|Eric Sondheimer
Vista Murrieta is making a coaching change with its football program.
Athletic director Coley Candaele confirmed that second-year coach David Olson has been asked to step down.
The school will launch a search for his replacement.
Olson replaced Candaele. The team went 4-7 this season after going 9-3 last season in Division 1.