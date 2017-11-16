Politics
Vista Murrieta is looking for new football coach

Vista Murrieta is making a coaching change with its football program.

Athletic director Coley Candaele confirmed that second-year coach David Olson has been asked to step down.

The school will launch a search for his replacement.

Olson replaced Candaele. The team went 4-7 this season after going 9-3 last season in Division 1.

