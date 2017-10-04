Eric Sondheimer has been covering high school sports for the Los Angeles Times since 1997 and in Southern California since 1976. Get his latest from the field and follow all our prep sports coverage and analysis here.
West Adams is second school in City Section to change football coaches in middle of season
|Eric Sondheimer
It's two and counting for schools changing football coaches in the middle of the season in the City Section.
West Adams and Los Angeles both recently made head coaching changes.
Assistants Vincent Primus and Anthony Jackson have taken over at West Adams and Los Angeles, respectively.