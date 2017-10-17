Western League remains tight and uncertain

One of the most competitive leagues in City Section football this season is the Western League. On any given Friday night, five of the six teams are capable of rising up and winning.

So far, Fairfax and Venice are 2-0, followed by Palisades and Westchester at 1-1 and Hamilton and University at 0-2.

This week's schedule has Hamilton at Fairfax, Westchester at Palisades and University at Venice.

It still could come down to Week 10, when Fairfax plays at Venice.

A surprise has been Venice being able to overcome the loss of quarterback Luca Diamont (head injury) before the season. Lots of credit goes to Dion Moore for moving from receiver to quarterback. He's taking advantage of having top receivers in Brycen Tremayne and Chad Johnson.