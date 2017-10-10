Windward's Jules Bernard commits to UCLA

"This journey started when I was 4 years old," Windward's Jules Bernard said on a video released Tuesday as he announced a commitment to UCLA.

He ended it with, "This is where I'm front and this is where I'm going to stay."

You certainly have to say Bernard is pretty loyal. He has stayed at Windward for six years and didn't leave when the Wildcats had coaching issues and others did leave.

Now he's staying close to home by picking the Bruins. He's the latest from the Compton Magic AAU program to land at UCLA.

He's a wing player who averaged 25.3 points as a junior for Windward. He also averaged 13.7 rebounds. He's 6 feet 7, athletic and versatile.

He's the second player from the class of 2018 to commit to UCLA, joining guard David Singleton of Bishop Montgomery.