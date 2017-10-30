'World Series fever' may be affecting L.A. Unified students

Dodger fans cheer in the left field pavilion after Corey Seager's two-run home run in the sixth inning in Game 2 of the World Series.

Call it the case of "World Series fever."

It appears that Los Angeles Unified School District students still haven't gotten over Sunday night's mentally and physically draining World Series Game 5 loss by the Dodgers to the Astros that took five hours and 17 minutes to complete.

The emotional roller-coaster that saw the Dodgers lose 13-12 in 10 innings might have had something to do with an increase in absences on Monday at L.A. Unified schools.

Chatsworth P.E. teacher Fred Pudrith said he noticed a number of absences from his first-period class.

The full-day absence rate was 5%. Last Monday, the absence rate was 4.6%, according to district spokeswoman Monica Carazo.

Carazo ended her email with the folllowing message: GO DODGERS.