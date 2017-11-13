WR Kyle Ford vs. CB Olaijah Griffin is matchup of the week

If there's an individual matchup for this week's Southern Section football playoffs quarterfinals to get excited about, it's Orange Lutheran junior receiver Kyle Ford going against Mission Viejo senior cornerback Olaijah Griffin on Friday night at Orange Coast College.

Ford has caught 87 passes for more than 1,400 yards and 13 touchdowns. Griffin, a UCLA commit, is considered one of the best cornerbacks around.

"They're both great players," Mission Viejo Coach Bob Johnson said.

Last week in facing future college players Chris Rankins and Dallas Taylor-Cortez of Chaminade, Ford still burned the Eagles for seven receptions for 129 yards. Twice he caught screen passes and broke loose. He also had a 62-yard reception in which he showed off his speed.

Griffin has similar speed and athleticism. Whichever player can make a big play could decide the Division 1 contest and help their team reach the semifinals.