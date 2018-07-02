Advertisement
LeBron James comes to the Lakers: complete coverage

LeBron James is coming to the Lakers. The four-time NBA MVP and three-time league champion chose the Lakers within the first 24 hours of NBA free agency, agreeing to a four-year deal worth $154 million, which he can sign as early as July 6. James’ decision changes the league’s balance of power and gives the Lakers front office led by president of basketball operations Magic Johnson and general manager Rob Pelinka a long-anticipated offseason triumph. Check back here for all the latest developments.

