BOTTOM OF THIRD: Brandon Woodruff, yes, the pitcher, homered to center. It’s his second career homer in 19 at-bats, so he apparently can hit. Cain singled to center. Yelich walked. Braun fouled to first. Aguilar was up, and the runners took second and third on a passed ball. Then Aguilar took first on catcher’s interference. Stellar night Grandal is having. It would have been a line out otherwise. So instead of first and second and two out, it’s bases loaded and one out. Perez hit a sacrifice fly to center, with the runners advancing a base on, guess what, an error by Grandal. 2-1 Brewers, second and third, two out. Four errors for Grandal (though technically he will be charged with only one). Moustakas struck out looking and the inning is thankfully over. BREWERS 2, DODGERS 1.