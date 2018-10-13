TOP OF EIGHTH: Xavier Cedeno now pitching. With the way the Dodgers are hitting tonight, they may as well bring in Xavier Cugat. Grandal singled to center. Pederson grounded to short, forcing Grandal at second. Joakim Soria in to pitch. Taylor singled to left, Pederson to second. Turner struck out looking. Muncy walked, loading the bases. Brewers do a double-switch, with Erik Kratz coming in to catch and Jeremy Jeffress in to pitch. Machado singled to left-center, Pederson and Taylor scoring, Muncy to second. 6-3 Brewers. Kemp singled to left-center, Muncy scoring, Machado to second. 6-4 Brewers. Puig, batting for Urias, struck out swinging. BREWERS 6, DODGERS 4.
BOTTOM OF SEVENTH: Julio Urias pitching. Taylor to second. Joc Pederson in at center. Aguilar homered to right. 6-1 Brewers. Shaw singled to right. Moustakas fouled to the catcher. Pina popped to second. Arcia grounded to short, forcing Shaw at second. And that concludes the game…. what? There’s still two innings to go? Sigh. BREWERS 6, DODGERS 1
TOP OF SEVENTH: Machado flied to center. Kemp singled to right-center. Hernandez lined to right. With Bellinger at the plate, Kemp took second on a passed ball. Bellinger flied to center. BREWERS 5, DODGERS 1.
BOTTOM OF SIXTH: Pedro Baez pitching. Hader struck out swinging. Cain doubled to left. Yelich struck out swinging. Braun struck out swinging. BREWERS 5, DODGERS 1
TOP OF SIXTH: Shaw in at second. Brian Dozier, batting for Floro, fouled to the catcher. Taylor singled to center. Turner struck out swinging. Muncy struck out swinging. BREWERS 5, DODGERS 1.
BOTTOM OF FIFTH: Dylan Floro pitching. Travis Shaw hit for Perez. Shaw struck out swinging. Moustakas singled to right-center. Pina walked. Arcia grounded into a 6-4-3 double play. BREWERS 5, DODGERS 1.
TOP OF FIFTH: Josh Hader pitching for the Brewers. Hernandez struck out swinging. Bellinger flied to center. Grandal struck out swinging. I’m surprised he was able to hold onto the bat. BREWERS 5, DODGERS 1.
BOTTOM OF FOURTH: Muncy in at first. Pina walked. I don’t believe Kershaw is long for this game. He has made 71 pitches already. Arcia singled to left, with both runners moving up a base on Taylor’s error. This is getting embarrassing. Domingo Santana, batting for Woodruff, singled, scoring both runners. The wheels are rapidly coming off now. It’s 4-1 Brewers. Still no one out. Kershaw is out of the game, Ryan Madson is in. Cain flied to center. With Yelich up, Santana stole second. Yelich struck out swinging. Braun singled Santana home. 5-1 Brewers. Aguilar lined to second. And the inning is mercifully over. DODGERS 5, BREWERS 1.
TOP OF FOURTH: Max Muncy, batting for Freese, struck out looking. This means that Freese won’t be around to bat against Josh Hader at the end of the game. Machado struck out swinging. Kemp struck out swinging. BREWERS 2, DODGERS 1.
BOTTOM OF THIRD: Brandon Woodruff, yes, the pitcher, homered to center. It’s his second career homer in 19 at-bats, so he apparently can hit. Cain singled to center. Yelich walked. Braun fouled to first. Aguilar was up, and the runners took second and third on a passed ball. Then Aguilar took first on catcher’s interference. Stellar night Grandal is having. It would have been a line out otherwise. So instead of first and second and two out, it’s bases loaded and one out. Perez hit a sacrifice fly to center, with the runners advancing a base on, guess what, an error by Grandal. 2-1 Brewers, second and third, two out. Four errors for Grandal (though technically he will be charged with only one). Moustakas struck out looking and the inning is thankfully over. BREWERS 2, DODGERS 1.