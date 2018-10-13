BOTTOM OF FOURTH: Muncy in at first. Pina walked. I don’t believe Kershaw is long for this game. He has made 71 pitches already. Arcia singled to left, with both runners moving up a base on Taylor’s error. This is getting embarrassing. Domingo Santana, batting for Woodruff, singled, scoring both runners. The wheels are rapidly coming off now. It’s 4-1 Brewers. Still no one out. Kershaw is out of the game, Ryan Madson is in. Cain flied to center. With Yelich up, Santana stole second. Yelich struck out swinging. Braun singled Santana home. 5-1 Brewers. Aguilar lined to second. And the inning is mercifully over. DODGERS 5, BREWERS 1.
TOP OF FOURTH: Max Muncy, batting for Freese, struck out looking. This means that Freese won’t be around to bat against Josh Hader at the end of the game. Machado struck out swinging. Kemp struck out swinging. BREWERS 2, DODGERS 1.
BOTTOM OF THIRD: Brandon Woodruff, yes, the pitcher, homered to center. It’s his second career homer in 19 at-bats, so he apparently can hit. Cain singled to center. Yelich walked. Braun fouled to first. Aguilar was up, and the runners took second and third on a passed ball. Then Aguilar took first on catcher’s interference. Stellar night Grandal is having. It would have been a line out otherwise. So instead of first and second and two out, it’s bases loaded and one out. Perez hit a sacrifice fly to center, with the runners advancing a base on, guess what, an error by Grandal. 2-1 Brewers, second and third, two out. Four errors for Grandal (though technically he will be charged with only one). Moustakas struck out looking and the inning is thankfully over. BREWERS 2, DODGERS 1.
TOP OF THIRD: Brandon Woodruff is now pitching for the Brewers, who live up to their promise to go to the bullpen early and often. Kershaw grounded to short. Taylor flied to right. Turner struck out swinging. DODGERS 1, BREWERS 0.
BOTTOM OF SECOND: Hernan Perez grounded to the pitcher. Mike Moustakas grounded to third. Manny Pina singled to center. Orlando Arcia grounded to third. A lot of grounders to third in this game. Some overanxious hitters. DODGERS 1, BREWERS 0.
Bob Uecker, who apparently has some sort of baseball background but starred in “Mr. Belvedere” and “Major League,” threw out the first pitch for tonight’s Dodgers-Brewers game. The first person to make a “Just a bit outside” joke gets banned.
TOP OF SECOND: Manny Machado HOMERED to center. Which makes the crowd even more quiet. Matt Kemp grounded to third. Kiké Hernandez walked. Cody Bellinger flied to right. Yasmani Grandal grounded to third. DODGERS 1, BREWERS 0.
BOTTOM OF FIRST: Lorenzo Cain singled to center. He took second on a passed ball. Probable NL MVP Christian Yelich struck out swinging. It was a 10-pitch at-bat, with Yelich fouling off a lot of fastballs before swinging at and missing a curve. Ryan Braun grounded to short. Jesus Aguilar grounded to short. A 22-pitch first inning for Kershaw. DODGERS 0, BREWERS 0.
NLCS. Dodgers vs. Brewers. Clayton Kershaw vs. Gio Gonzalez. Pull up a chair and spend some time with us.
TOP OF FIRST: The crowd is amazingly quiet. Do they realize a playoff game is underway? Chris Taylor, 1 for 6 lifetime against Gonzalez, struck out swinging. Justin Turner, 2 for 19 against Gonzalez, grounded to short. David Freese, 4 for 14 against Gonzalez, flied to center. DODGERS 0, BREWERS 0.