Patriots win in Jimmy Garoppolo's first start

Jimmy Garoppolo passed his first major test.

The New England quarterback, playing in place of the suspended Tom Brady, led his team to a 23-21 upset of Arizona before a packed house at University of Phoenix Stadium.

The Cardinals had a chance to pull ahead with 41 seconds remaining, but kicker Chandler Catanzaro pushed a 47-yard attempt wide left. It didn’t help that the snap was low, throwing off the timing of the kick.

Garoppolo was playing without All-Pro tight end Rob Gronkowski (hamstring), who didn’t make the trip, and a reshuffled offensive line similarly hobbled by injuries.

The Patriots have three games at home against Miami, Houston and Buffalo, before Brady returns in Week 5 against Cleveland.

The Cardinals took their first lead of the game with 9 minutes, 46 seconds to play, when Larry Fitzgerald made a Willie Mays-style catch of a pass over the top of his helmet from a yard out. It was about as pretty as a one-yard touchdown can get, and it was the 100th touchdown reception of Fitzgerald’s illustrious career, and his second of the game, giving the home team a 21-20 lead.

The Patriots answered on their next possession, marching 61 yards in 13 plays, and consuming six minutes of clock before Stephen Gostkowski made a 32-yard field goal for a 23-21 edge.

For the Patriots, the game took place on unforgettable ground. It was here they lost the Super Bowl to the New York Giants in early 2008, watching their bid for a perfect 19-0 season go poof. Then two years ago, the Patriots beat Seattle in the Super Bowl here, with Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll making the ill-fated decision to pass at the goal line at the end, as opposed to running Marshawn Lynch.

The Patriots came into the opener with their defense intact, but their offense in tatters due to the Brady suspension and a slew of injuries.

The line was missing left tackle Nate Solder (hamstring) and right guard Jonathan Cooper (foot). The team had previously lost right tackle Sebastian Volmer (hip).

Despite the reshuffling, the patchwork Patriots line did a respectable job of protecting Garoppolo, and paving the way to move the ball, particularly on the scripted drives at the start of the first and third quarters.

New England scored on its first possession, with Garoppolo hitting a wide-open Chris Hogan down the left side for a 37-yard touchdown. The Patriots would build that lead to 10-0 on their next possession when Gostkowski made a 47-yard field goal.

Arizona’s offense sputtered, but its defense came through with a big play early in the second quarter. Linebacker Markus Golden sacked Garoppolo, who lost the ball, and fellow linebacker Chandler Jones – a onetime New England star – recovered the fumble at the Patriots’ 39.

Although pushed back to midfield by an unsportsmanlike conduct call, the Cardinals were able to assemble a scoring drive. Carson Palmer chipped away with a series of short completions, finally hitting Fitzgerald for a three-yard touchdown.

The Patriots pushed the lead back to 10 on the opening drive of the third quarter with an eight-yard touchdown run up the middle by LeGarrette Blount.

The Cardinals, in jeopardy of allowing the game to slip away, again got a big play from their defense that kept them in the game. Blount fumbled in New England territory, and Arizona recovered at the 33.

Five plays later – after Fitzgerald made a pivotal 14-yard catch to get the Cardinals to the 4 – David Johnson powered his way in from the 1 to once again cut the lead to three.

Gostkowski nudged that back up to 20-14 with a 54-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter.

