Rams switch kickers while waiting for Greg Zuerlein's return

Ficken got off to a shaky start, missing a 46-yard field goal and also shanking a kickoff out of bounds. In Thursday’s 38-31 victory over Minnesota, Ficken made a 34-yard field goal in the third quarter but missed a 28-yard attempt in the fourth that would have increased the lead to 41-28. The Vikings then drove for a field goal that pulled them to within seven points with 3 minutes 46 seconds left.