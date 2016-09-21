Mongolian coaches get three-year ban for stripping in protest at Rio Olympics

Do you remember the two Mongolian coaches who ripped off their clothes in protest at the Rio Olympics, incensed about officiating that cost their wrestler a bronze medal?

If you saw the portly men stomping around the mat, nearly naked, the image is probably etched into your memory for eternity.

Now, the international wrestling federation has banned Tserenbaatar Tsogbayar and Byambarenchen Bayaraa from international competition for three years, according to a letter obtained by the Associated Press.

The Mongolian national federation has also been fined about $51,000, the report said.

The protest occurred shortly after Ganzorigiin Mandakhnaran of Mongolia appeared set to defeat Uzbekistan’s Ikhtiyor Navruzov in the 143-pound class.

But Mandakhnaran was penalized a point for celebrating too early. Then his coaches protested the call and lost their appeal, which cost their wrestler another point and gave Navruzov an 8-7 victory.

"There was a problem with the refereeing,” Bayaraa said at the time. "Three million people in Mongolia waited for this bronze medal and now we have no medal."

In a chaotic scene, Bayaraa and Tsogbayar began stripping down, one of them offering his clothes to officials as a symbolic protest. They were eventually escorted away by security.

Caption Rams opener isn’t what Los Angeles was waiting for The Rams formally returned to Los Angeles on Monday night by stumbling through the door and tracking mud on the floor before flopping aimlessly on the couch. The Rams formally returned to Los Angeles on Monday night by stumbling through the door and tracking mud on the floor before flopping aimlessly on the couch. Caption Rams opener isn’t what Los Angeles was waiting for The Rams formally returned to Los Angeles on Monday night by stumbling through the door and tracking mud on the floor before flopping aimlessly on the couch. The Rams formally returned to Los Angeles on Monday night by stumbling through the door and tracking mud on the floor before flopping aimlessly on the couch. Caption Rams vs. 49ers: The return of a storied NFL rivalry After a 21-year absence the NFL is back in Los Angeles After a 21-year absence the NFL is back in Los Angeles Caption Breaking down UCLA's victory over UNLV Bill Plaschke, Ben Bolch and Lindsey Thiry break down UCLA's 42-21 victory over Nevada Las Vegas in a home opener. Bill Plaschke, Ben Bolch and Lindsey Thiry break down UCLA's 42-21 victory over Nevada Las Vegas in a home opener. Caption Breaking down USC's 52-6 loss to Alabama Bill Plaschke, Zach Helfand and Lindsey Thiry discuss Alabama's 52-6 victory over USC at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Bill Plaschke, Zach Helfand and Lindsey Thiry discuss Alabama's 52-6 victory over USC at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Caption Gennady Golovkin on his upcoming fight with Kell Brook Gennady Golovkin discusses his Sept. 10 fight on HBO vs. Kell Brook in England. Gennady Golovkin discusses his Sept. 10 fight on HBO vs. Kell Brook in England.

david.wharton@latimes.com

Follow me on Twitter