Advertisement

Fans get excited for the 2018 World Cup

Jun 12, 2018 | 8:00 PM
Fans get excited for the 2018 World Cup
Fans attend the official opening ceremony of the FIFA Fan Fest in Moscow. (YuriI Kochetkov / EPA/Shutterstock)
Children watch a soccer game in a park in Masiphumelele, Cape Town, South Africa. With five African teams at the World Cup, excitement mounts.
Children watch a soccer game in a park in Masiphumelele, Cape Town, South Africa. With five African teams at the World Cup, excitement mounts. (Nic Bothma / EPA/Shutterstock)
Hairdresser Mario Hvala creates a hair tattoo showing Argentine player Lionel Messi in Novi Sad, Serbia.
Hairdresser Mario Hvala creates a hair tattoo showing Argentine player Lionel Messi in Novi Sad, Serbia. (Vladimir Zivojinovic / AFP/Getty Images)
A woman wears Russian flags on her head during the opening ceremony of the FIFA Fan Fest in Saransk on June 12.
A woman wears Russian flags on her head during the opening ceremony of the FIFA Fan Fest in Saransk on June 12. (Juan Barreto / AFP/Getty Images)
An Iranian fan cheers outside the Kremlin on June 11
An Iranian fan cheers outside the Kremlin on June 11 (Vasily Maximov / AFP/Getty Images)
A souvenir vendor entices fans into his store near Red Square in Moscow.
A souvenir vendor entices fans into his store near Red Square in Moscow. (Christopher Furlong / Getty Images)
A Mexico fan cheers as his team boards a bus after training session in Moscow.
A Mexico fan cheers as his team boards a bus after training session in Moscow. (Eduardo Verdugo / Associated Press)
Switzerland's goalkeeper Roman Buerki signs autographs in Togliatti, Russia.
Switzerland's goalkeeper Roman Buerki signs autographs in Togliatti, Russia. (Laurent Gillieron / EPA/Shutterstock)
Advertisement
Advertisement