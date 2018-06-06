Are you organizing a World Cup watch party? Tell us about it

Advertisement

Jun 06, 2018 | 11:30 AM
Hundreds gathered to watch a live telecast at Plaza Mexico in Lynwood in 2014 as Mexico took on host country Brazil in the World Cup. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

The 2018 FIFA World Cup is just around the corner. Beginning June 14, billions of people worldwide will tune in to watch 32 national teams battle it out in hopes of eventually hoisting the FIFA World Cup trophy. Despite the fact that the U.S. men's national team failed to qualify for the tournament, the greater Los Angeles area is home to some of the most vibrant immigrant communities in the country. Angelenos will definitely be watching. But where? That's what we're trying to find out.

Are you an organization or a business hosting a World Cup watch party? We want to hear from you!

