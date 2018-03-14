A Roman Holiday: Caesars New Tower Rooms Fit for an Emperor

Caesars Palace recently finished a $100 million renovation on its largest hotel tower: the Palace Tower, featuring 1,181 stylishly designed guest rooms, including 10 extravagant new villas ranging from 2,750 to 4,085 square feet. The Palace Tower renovation is the latest in room redesigns, resulting in 90% of the resort's rooms being new or remodeled. Here's what guests can expect from some of the newest rooms on the Strip.
Subtly Caesars
The Palace Tower's elegantly designed new guest rooms and suites feature cool gray tones accented by royal blue and champagne gold. The tower's sleek modern decor, stone accents and luxurious furnishings combine with Roman-inspired artwork make every guest feel like classical royalty.
His-and-Hers
Several suites in the Palace Tower, as well as its new Studio rooms, feature his-and-hers bathrooms connected by a two-person walk-in shower with dual shower heads. The lavish bathrooms also include dual sinks and a jetted bathtub that's perfect after a long day of walking the Strip.
Striking Views
Located next to the Garden of the Gods Pool Oasis, the Palace Tower guest rooms and suites boast stunning views of Caesars Palace's five-acre pool complex. The oasis not only features eight swimming pools on three levels, but also classically inspired landscaping, statues and fountains.
Luxury, Redefined
Considered the crown jewel of the Palace Tower, the coveted 29th floor features 10 luxurious and themed villas with exquisite finishes and bespoke furnishings. The living areas in each villa also feature specialty 75- to 85-inch Bang & Olufsen televisions that retail for $20,000 each.
A Touch of Luck
Before you try your hand, be sure to put a finger on one of these lucky spots in Caesars Palace for some good fortune.
Near the main valet, touch the Augustus Caesar statue's left index finger. Touch the statue of David's big toe in the Appian Way Shops. Touch Joe Louis' glove — a piece of sports history — on the boxer's statue near the sports book. (Cheekily) touch the Pharaoh's bosom at Cleopatra's Barge.
-Heather Turk, Custom Publishing Writer