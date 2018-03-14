A Roman Holiday: Caesars New Tower Rooms Fit for an Emperor

Caesars Palace recently finished a $100 million renovation on its largest hotel tower: the Palace Tower, featuring 1,181 stylishly designed guest rooms, including 10 extravagant new villas ranging from 2,750 to 4,085 square feet. The Palace Tower renovation is the latest in room redesigns, resulting in 90% of the resort's rooms being new or remodeled. Here's what guests can expect from some of the newest rooms on the Strip.