Trump says Californians are 'rioting' against 'sanctuary' cities. There he goes again

Or last spring, when members of the white supremacist group Rise Above Movement came to the Bolsa Chica area of Huntington Beach for a “Make America Great Again” march and beat up reporters as local law enforcement, shamefully, failed to intervene. The organizers of that march went on to cause trouble in Berkeley, San Bernardino and Charlottesville, Va. This week, several of them, including one from Huntington Beach, were arrested on federal rioting charges.