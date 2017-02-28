LOCAL CALIFORNIA

Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:

A returning union president, climbing pension costs, Trump's reported budget cuts: What's new in education today

Joy Resmovits
United Teachers Los Angeles President Alex Caputo-Pearl (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
In and around Los Angeles:

In California:

Nationwide:

  • Historically black colleges and universities are hoping for more funding from the Trump administration.
  • A transgender boy won a Texas state championship in girls wrestling
  • Chicago's schools are so cash-strapped , their schools chief says they might close three weeks early.

