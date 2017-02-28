Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:
- There’s just one day left to nominate someone for Los Angeles Teacher of the Year.
A returning union president, climbing pension costs, Trump's reported budget cuts: What's new in education today
|Joy Resmovits
In and around Los Angeles:
- Alex Caputo-Pearl wins a second three-year term as president of United Teachers Los Angeles.
- The body of a 14-year-old boy last seen leaving school turned up on an island in the L.A. River after a week-long search.
In California:
- Are the state's Middle Class Scholarships to help with college worth saving?
- Increasing pension costs are taking a toll not just on cities and counties but on school districts.
Nationwide:
- Historically black colleges and universities are hoping for more funding from the Trump administration.
- A transgender boy won a Texas state championship in girls wrestling
- Chicago's schools are so cash-strapped , their schools chief says they might close three weeks early.